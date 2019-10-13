|
HENNINGSEN,
FRANK 'DICK' R.
Ocala - Frank 'Dick' R. Henningsen, Sr., 93, passed away on October 8, 2019. He was born on March 23, 1926 in Newark, New Jersey to Fred and Leoneade Henningsen. Frank's hobbies included woodworking, marksmanship and reading. He served as a gunner's mate in the US Navy during WW II. Frank also served in the US Naval Reserves for 43 years, achieving the final rank of Chief Petty Officer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elda Henningsen; daughter, Patty O' Gorman (John); son, Rick Henningsen; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. A celebration of Dick's life will be held at the Henningsen home in Ocala on Saturday, Nov 2nd from 11:30 - 1:00 pm, lunch provided. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019