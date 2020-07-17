MCRAE, FRANKIE LEAN

Ocala - Mrs. Frankie Lean McRae, age 99, peacefully slipped away to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 11:55 a.m. in the home of her son.

Mrs. McRae was born April 15, 1921 in Eutaw, Alabama. She was educated in the public schools in Green County, Alabama where she lived most of her life. As an adult she lived in Anniston, Alabama where she raised her two children. Mrs. McRae later married the late Mr. Major McRae of Ocala, Fla. Mrs. McRae was a former member of New Bethel Baptist Church of Ocala, Fla. She was a member of the Florida Eastern Stars and a devoted member of the Usher board of New Bethel Baptist Church. After the death of her husband, Major McRae, she moved to St. Petersburg, Florida to live near her daughter, Irene. After becoming up in age, she came back to Ocala to be near her son, Milton. Mrs. McRae then joined the Greater Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church and was a devoted member until the time of her demise.

Mrs. McRae leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Milton Busby Sr.; and daughter-in-law, Maggie Busby of Ocala, Fla. She also leaves to mourn her passing six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and ten great great grandchildren.

Mrs. McRae was preceded in death by her daughter, Irene Coffie of St. Petersburg, Fla; and by her sister, Annie Mae Johnson of Anniston, Alabama.

Visitation for Mrs. McRae will be held on Friday July 17, 2020 from 5 to 6 p.m at F.L. Brown Mortuary 706 S.W. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Ocala, Florida 34474 and on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.



