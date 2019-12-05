|
Perkins, Sr., Franklin B.
Ocala - Bro. Franklin B. Perkins, age 79, transitioned to be with the Lord on November 24, 2019 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Franklin was born on Jan 4, 1940 to the King Cole Le Corn and Dorothy May Perkins in Deland, Florida.
Franklin graduated from Euclid High School in 1959. In 1981, he received an Associates Degree from Miami Dade Community College. In 1997 he was presented a certificate from Central Florida Community College of Criminal Justice Institute. Having received his first undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in communication, He continued his endeavor later in life when he decided to pursue his Master's Degree in Theology from Andersonville, University. His knowledge and passion for learning where evident because at the time of his passing he was feverously working on his Doctoral degree from Sun State Theological Seminar and Bible College.
Franklin accepted Christ as his savior at Ramah Baptist Church where he served on many ministries.
Franklin was united in Holy matrimony to Elenore McDuffie (deceased) where he married in Kincheloe Air Force Base 1963. He was blessed with eight children. Franklin enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1962 where he attended basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. His military experience included five overseas tours and two combat tours. Some of his duties, he was a Military Policeman, Helicopter Maintenance Mechanic and supervisor, communications specialist. Technical Sergeant Perkins received many medals to include National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Device, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and many more. He was honorably discharged in 1982 after serving 22 years of service.
He was a member of the VFW Chapter 7193, Ocala, Florida and a Master Mason of the Queen Victory Lodge #50, Ocala, Florida.
He leaves to cherish his precious memory four daughters, Monique Michelle Perkins (Ocala, FL), Antoinette Williams, (Atlanta, GA) Catherine Hollis, Phoenix, AZ), Gloria Howard Robinson, Ocala, FL; four sons: Frank Perkins, Jr. (deceased), wife, Stephanie (Salinas, CA), Michael Andre Perkins, wife, Renee (Las Vegas, NV), Jeffery Corbett, Perkins, (Angelica) (Lawton, OK), and Gregory Perkins (Hannah) (Settle, Washington); grandchildren, Antonine, Christopher, Matthew, Jonathan, Cory, Jeffery, Jr., Andre, Mikal, Nicko, Marquies, Leilani (deceased), Sheena, Francesca, Brittany, Brittny, Karlena, Keesha, Dashia, Sara, Lilly, Leighton, Elijah, John, Ymoni, and Amari, AhQuia.
Life Celebration for Bro. Franklin B. Perkins, Sr. will be held 3:00PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ramah Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Melvin Cotton, Pastor. Bro. Perkins will lie in repose from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home on Friday. Wake services for Bro. Franklin B. Perkins, Sr. will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Ramah Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Florida National Cemetery. The family has requested the funeral cortege departure from Ramah Missionary Baptist Church at 0830AM. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20th Street, Ocala, Florida. (352) 620-0573.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019