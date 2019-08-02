|
|
WALKER,
FRANKLIN DELANO 'DEL'
Franklin Delano 'Del' Walker, 74, passed away in his home in Belleview, FL on July 28, 2019. He was born June 15, 1945 in Cedar Bluff, VA to James Thomas Walker and Sylvia Lurry (Lambert) Walker. The Walker family lived on a farm in Virginia before moving to Florida in 1955.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Judy (his wife of 40 years); his parents; his brothers, Curtis and Clay Walker; and sons, Joey and Eddie Walker.
Del and Judy raised five children. Frank was always a dependable and hard worker. Frank served in the U.S. Army; he was a carpenter, a business owner, and engineer for E1 for 21 years before retiring.
Frank was always a family man. He loved his home-cooked meals and spending as much time with his family as he could and in younger years, fishing. He loved visiting where he was born in VA and being a social butterfly at the flea markets. Frank's passion and love for God was only equaled by his love and commitment to his fellowship at Memorial Baptist Church of Belleview.
Frank is survived by his children, James and Angela Walker; and his favorite, Chelsea Walker and her husband, Alex Vasquez. He is also survived by his sisters, Vera Meeks, Mary Blair, Sherry Richwine; his grandchildren, Brianna, Corey and Eric Walker; and several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will take place at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 5946 SE Robinson Road in Belleview. Condolences may be expressed at
Hiers-Baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019