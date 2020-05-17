FRANKLIN FLYNN
FLYNN, FRANKLIN
Anthony - Franklin 'Frank' Delano Flynn, 83, passed away peacefully at home, May 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born January 27, 1937, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late William David Flynn and Maud Lee Wallace Flynn. He has resided in Marion County most all his life, graduating from Ocala High School in 1956. He owned and operated Frank Flynn Photography Studio for 35 years in Ocala.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Albert Flynn; and sister, Shirley Elaine Flynn. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife of 53 years, Bertha Krietemeyer Flynn; son, Jason Franklin (Crystal) Flynn, daughter, Heather Michelle Flynn; sister, Helen Joyce Flynn and one grandson, Johnathan Flynn-Tactikos, and a host of many close friends and family all whom will miss him dearly.
Social distancing will be observed and funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in the prayer garden outside at the First United Methodist Church, Anthony, FL, with Reverend Jeff Priest officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Anthony Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
