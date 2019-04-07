Home

FRED ALAN CHAFFIN

CHAFFIN, FRED ALAN
JUNE 22, 1957-
MARCH 4, 2019
Fred Chaffin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was a genuine and caring man that worked hard all of his life. Born in Birmingham, Alabama in 1957 to Doris and Fred Chaffin.
He is survived by his brothers and sister, Diana Long (Ed), Jack, Jay, and Jon Chaffin (Wendy); daughters, Stephani Shell (Roy) Shelby Chaffin, and Lori Chaffin; son, Justin Chaffin; devoted fiancé, Christina Baker, and their family Hayley O'Connor, Matthew, Kayla, Caitlin, and Caroleann Baker; grandchildren, RJ and AJ Shell, Tyler, Ethan, and Riley Chaffin, Autumn, Liam, and Isabella O'Connor.
He is preceded in death by son, Joshua Chaffin and his parents Fred and Doris Chaffin.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
