DAVIS, FRED
Fred Davis, age 88, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at Camelot Chateau on Friday, April 10th.
He loved golf, won numerous tournaments and spent many happy years at Ocala Municipal Golf Course and Silver Springs Shores Country Club.
He is survived by his wife Teresa Davis of Ocala; his children, Dale and Diana Davis, Sherri Davis and Warren and Cathy Davis of Maryland, daughter-in-law, Mary Davis of Maryland; his sisters Bernice Forshay and Jean Jordan of Tennessee; his brother Rex and Marilyn Davis of Tennessee; his grandchildren, Tina Davis, Andrew and Melissa Davis, Erica Davis, Nicholas Davis, William Davis and Kaytlin Hutchison; and his great-grandchildren, August
Smith, Cole Davis and Reed Davis; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, Walter and Belle Davis; his son, Fred Scott Davis; his sister, Marjorie McCammon; and his brothers, Jamey, Howard and Alfred Davis.
We'll miss you Dad. We love you. Rest in Peace.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020