|
|
ROBINSON,
FRED 'FREDDIE', 62
Fred Robinson transitioned from this earth June 27, 2019. He's a graduate of Vanguard High School and a retired electrician.
Survived by his loving wife, Michelle Robinson; his children, Lakasha Robinson, Alicia Robinson, Fred Robinson Jr. and Erica Irvine; six grandchildren; mother, Jessie Robinson; sister, Melissa Franklin; brothers, Roosevelt, Joe, Alice, Shelly, and Jimmy Robinson; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at New Hope United Methodist Church, 22500 SE 71st Ave. Hawthorne, FL, Rev. Eugene Herring, Pastor, Bishop Percy Days, Presiding, Apostle Dr. R.G. Williams, Eulogist. Burial will be in Gordon Chapel Cemetery. Viewing on Friday 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. No viewing after eulogy. Family and friends will meet at the church 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 4 to July 5, 2019