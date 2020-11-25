Freddie Lee Barron
Ocala, FL - Mr. Freddie (Bay Bay) Lee Barron, 60, transition on November 15, 2020 at the Legacy House of Marion County.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: (A loving Mother) Ruth Barron, (Sisters) Rose Gadson, Coraitte Barron, Barbara Harris(Willie), Darlene Hilary(Robert), Sue Wanda Glover,(brothers) Millard Barron, Jr., George Lucas, Franklin Barron, Reginald Barron(Angela), a host of uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends, special friend, Mr. James Mcknight.
A Graveside life celebration will be held 11:00AM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Union Baptist Cemetery, Hwy 316, Reddick, Florida.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2:00PM until 5:00PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. (352) 620-0573.
Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.