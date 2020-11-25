Or Copy this URL to Share

Freddie Lee Barron

Ocala, FL - Mr. Freddie (Bay Bay) Lee Barron, 60, transition on November 15, 2020 at the Legacy House of Marion County.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: (A loving Mother) Ruth Barron, (Sisters) Rose Gadson, Coraitte Barron, Barbara Harris(Willie), Darlene Hilary(Robert), Sue Wanda Glover,(brothers) Millard Barron, Jr., George Lucas, Franklin Barron, Reginald Barron(Angela), a host of uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends, special friend, Mr. James Mcknight.

A Graveside life celebration will be held 11:00AM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Union Baptist Cemetery, Hwy 316, Reddick, Florida.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2:00PM until 5:00PM at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. (352) 620-0573.

Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.

