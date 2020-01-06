Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Macrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick J. Macrowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick J. Macrowski Obituary
MACROWSKI,
FREDERICK J.
Frederick J. Macrowski, 74, formerly of North Chicago, IL, and Kenosha, WI, passed away December 5, 2019, in Ocala, FL. He was born April 23, 1945, in Waukegan, IL, to the late Edwin and Rose (Bishop) Macrowski.
After graduation from North Chicago Community HS Fred joined the Marine Corps. He was a Vietnam veteran. Upon completion of his military service, he earned a BS Degree from Southern Illinois University.
Fred loved animals and had made a home for many throughout his life. He was a lifelong Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He enjoyed photography, camping and astronomy.
Fred was a loving and devoted father to his daughter, Jamie Marie Lindsay. He is also survived by his sister, Christine (Joseph) Semasko; three nieces; one nephew; two great nieces; and four great nephews.
The family of Fred would like to thank his friends and neighbors in Ocala, especially, Giovanni C. Barilla VI and Stu Shaub, for their help and care. Arrangements were made through Roberts of Ocala Funeral and Cremations 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471. Services are private. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -