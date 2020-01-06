|
Frederick J. Macrowski, 74, formerly of North Chicago, IL, and Kenosha, WI, passed away December 5, 2019, in Ocala, FL. He was born April 23, 1945, in Waukegan, IL, to the late Edwin and Rose (Bishop) Macrowski.
After graduation from North Chicago Community HS Fred joined the Marine Corps. He was a Vietnam veteran. Upon completion of his military service, he earned a BS Degree from Southern Illinois University.
Fred loved animals and had made a home for many throughout his life. He was a lifelong Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He enjoyed photography, camping and astronomy.
Fred was a loving and devoted father to his daughter, Jamie Marie Lindsay. He is also survived by his sister, Christine (Joseph) Semasko; three nieces; one nephew; two great nieces; and four great nephews.
The family of Fred would like to thank his friends and neighbors in Ocala, especially, Giovanni C. Barilla VI and Stu Shaub, for their help and care. Arrangements were made through Roberts of Ocala Funeral and Cremations 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471. Services are private. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020