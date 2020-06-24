WINDON,

FREDERICK JOSEPH

Frederick Joseph Windon, age 84, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.

He was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia June 24th, 1935 to Ida Mae and Joseph Ezra Windon.

Predeceased by four siblings. He was in the Navy from 1952-55 and retired from GM in 1993. Fred held many other positions in his life and became well known as 'The Avon Guy'.

Hobbies included golf and singing in various choirs, as well as spending time with his beautiful wife.

He was an active deacon of First Baptist Church of Ocala and participated in various ministries. He was also a member of the Masons for 59 years.

Survived by his wife of 64 years Nancy Lee (Yoho) and four children Steven (Lynda) Windon, Judith (Mike) Steer, Susan (Les) Niehaus and Jeff Windon, nine grandchildren Jason (Danielle) Steer, Stephanie Windon, Donnelle (Jeremy) Becker, Saleena (James) Repko, Andrew (Lindsay) Windon, Jacob Windon, Hannah Niehaus, David Windon and Jack Windon and seven great grandchildren, Jackson Steer, Zachary Becker, Caden Steer, Ellen Becker, Lily Repko, Reid Windon and Layla Repko.

There will be a celebration of life at 11:00 AM, Friday, June 26, 2020 at the First Baptist of Ocala, 2801 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, Florida 34471.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Ocala, or Interfaith of Ocala.



