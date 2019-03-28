Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
FREDERICK W. HEINER Obituary
HEINER, FREDERICK W.
Frederick W. Heiner, 90, of Ocala, FL passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his home peacefully surrounded by his family. Fred was born in Philadelphia and was a Marine Corp veteran, He owned Hi-Way Travelers RV Center in Baltimore, MD and retired and moved to Florida in 1999 from Maryland. Fred was an active member of Ocala Palms Worship Community and the Honor Guard of Ocala Palms, Most of all he enjoyed being with his family and friends.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Julia, of 64 years, March 26 the love of his life; beloved son, David and wife, Donna Heiner, of Baltimore, MD.; devoted Pop Pop of Megan Nicole, Megan Theresa, Marissa, Christopher, and Courtney; great grandfather of Sydney, Robert, and Jace.
The family will be having a celebration of life service on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Chapel, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd, all are welcome to attend and celebrate Fred's life. Military honors will be presented to the family. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
