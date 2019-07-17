|
|
MCMOLIN HASKINS, FREDRICKA
Fredricka McMolin Haskins, age 86, passed away July 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by those that she loved.
She was born on July 19, 1932 in Tampa, Florida to Frederick and Janie Lee McMolin and was a resident of Ocala for over 63 years.
Fredricka served her community and its residents for more than 30 years as a guardian and caregiver, providing relief for many families as well as her own. She was also co-founder of a local home health agency, Touching Hearts at Home.
Fredricka is survived by her son, James L. (Karen) Haskins, Sr. of Ocala; three sisters, Launa Conway, Carrie Lee White, and Donna Hopp; two grandchildren, Mary Catherine (Chris) Tanner, James L. (Brie) Haskins, Jr.; and two great grandchildren, Kallie Ann Tanner and Mason Tanner.
She is preceded in death by two sons, Alvin Lee Haskins and Verner Emerson Haskins.
She loved her family, church and friends more than anything else. She would do anything for those she loved and was always there to help.
Fredricka will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Father Don Curran officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to a . Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 17 to July 18, 2019