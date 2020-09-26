1/1
French E. Hodges
Ocala - French E. Hodges, 74, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born October 6, 1945 the son of Justin and Georgia Hodges. French was a native of Johnson City, Tennessee and moved to the Ocala area in 1951. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and taxidermy. French also collected arrow heads and enjoyed tending to his garden and fruit trees.
Survivors include his wife, Angela; step-daughter, Ashley Steppen; mother-in-law, Delores Walker; sisters, Justine, JoBilly, and Georgia Lee (Mike); sister-in-law, Clarise Hodges; nieces and nephews, Dewaine (Pam), Lori (Barry), Alisa (Dean), Brian (Linde), Dave (Melissa), Robert, Mary (Mark), Lisa (Joe), Michael (Jody), Daniel (Katrin), Jonathan (Heather), Kim, and Jimmy; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Predeceased by his parents; his brother, Jimmy Hodges; and his niece, Ricki.
A celebration of life for French will be held on Saturday, October 3 at 4:00pm at his home (5711 NE 25th Ave., Ocala, FL 34479). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
