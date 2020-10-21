Fritz McGee

LeMr. Fritz McGee 55 passed away on October 12 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services for Mr. McGee will be held Saturday October 24,2020 3:00 at the Ramah Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday 10:00 - 5:00 at Snow's Funeral Ministry.To View or attend the service you must wear a face mask and practice social distancing no exceptions! Arrangements entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry " providing a memory that will never fade"

He leaves to cherish his memories, wife: Kutina McGee; children: Bianca Law, Fritzi Law, Artisha Grant (DeAndre), Keionta Walker (Cooper), Hykel McGee, Fritz McGee Jr.; five granddaughters; three grandsons and a grandson due March 1st; mother: Electra Anderson; siblings: John Rawls, Thomas Davenport, Sr. (Naomi), John Anderson (Paula), Atwua Middleton, Cassandra Williams, and Ruby McGee; two special brothers: Rickey Kelley and Eric Cooper; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.



