Fritz McGee
Fritz McGee
LeMr. Fritz McGee 55 passed away on October 12 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services for Mr. McGee will be held Saturday October 24,2020 3:00 at the Ramah Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday 10:00 - 5:00 at Snow's Funeral Ministry.To View or attend the service you must wear a face mask and practice social distancing no exceptions! Arrangements entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry " providing a memory that will never fade"
He leaves to cherish his memories, wife: Kutina McGee; children: Bianca Law, Fritzi Law, Artisha Grant (DeAndre), Keionta Walker (Cooper), Hykel McGee, Fritz McGee Jr.; five granddaughters; three grandsons and a grandson due March 1st; mother: Electra Anderson; siblings: John Rawls, Thomas Davenport, Sr. (Naomi), John Anderson (Paula), Atwua Middleton, Cassandra Williams, and Ruby McGee; two special brothers: Rickey Kelley and Eric Cooper; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
