WILSON SR., FULTON L.T.

Fulton L.T. Wilson Sr., 75, passed away on August 1, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memory son, Fulton Wilson Jr.; daughter, Falesia Wilson-Rawls; brothers, Willie Wilson, Jeffery Gore, George Wilson, Adam Burgess, and Moses Burgess; sisters, Joyce Hogan, Gladys Lofton, Bonita Croskey, Merlene Tedford, and Ann frazier; 15 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Mr. Wilson, Sr. will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 3:00p.m. at BFW Cemetery located at 121 SW 46th Ave. Ocala, Fl. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 10:00a.m.- 5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn to all services, social distancing , and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).



