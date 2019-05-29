|
MOOSE, GABRIELLE HELEN
Gabrielle Helen Moose, born May 14, 1929, age 90, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Legacy House Hospice in Ocala. Gabrielle was a native of Sierentz, France and moved to the Ocala area from Hartville, Ohio. She was a very active member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Thomas Moose of Ocala, FL; daughters, Carol Predragovic, Jacqueline Moore, Rebecca Davis, Sharon Armstrong; sons, Stephen P. (Shawn Carlson) Moose and Kevin (Farzana) Moose; grandchildren, Steven Kleinhans, Erika Skinner, Graham Davis, Justin Jaboni, Danielle Jaboni, Emma Moose, Kelvin Moose, Dalton Moose and Damian Lorch; great grandchildren, J. Kleinhans, Jada Kleinhans, Heidi Skinner and Miles Davis.
A funeral service will be held at 8:30AM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW SR 200, Ocala, FL, 34481. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, TimberRidge 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, 34481. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 29 to May 30, 2019