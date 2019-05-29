Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
9695 Sw 110th St
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 873-4114
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
9695 Sw 110th St
Ocala, FL 34481
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
8:30 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
6455 SW SR 200
Ocala, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GABRIELLE MOOSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GABRIELLE HELEN MOOSE


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
GABRIELLE HELEN MOOSE Obituary
MOOSE, GABRIELLE HELEN
Gabrielle Helen Moose, born May 14, 1929, age 90, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Legacy House Hospice in Ocala. Gabrielle was a native of Sierentz, France and moved to the Ocala area from Hartville, Ohio. She was a very active member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Thomas Moose of Ocala, FL; daughters, Carol Predragovic, Jacqueline Moore, Rebecca Davis, Sharon Armstrong; sons, Stephen P. (Shawn Carlson) Moose and Kevin (Farzana) Moose; grandchildren, Steven Kleinhans, Erika Skinner, Graham Davis, Justin Jaboni, Danielle Jaboni, Emma Moose, Kelvin Moose, Dalton Moose and Damian Lorch; great grandchildren, J. Kleinhans, Jada Kleinhans, Heidi Skinner and Miles Davis.
A funeral service will be held at 8:30AM on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW SR 200, Ocala, FL, 34481. A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, TimberRidge 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, 34481. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Online condolences may be sent at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Timberridge Chapel
Download Now