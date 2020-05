RIDGELL, GAITHERGaither Ridgell, 90, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.He was born in Gainesville, FL November 25, 1929 to the late James McLaurin and Dolly Jackson Ridgell.Gaither retired from United Telephone after 40 years of service.He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Barnes Ridgell; granddaughter, Christie Bowling; brothers James Ridgell, Alonzo Ridgell,Cameron Ridgell; sistersElizabeth Thompson, Dot Driggers and Edna Weldon.He is survived by daughters Jean Ridgell Field (Keith) and Dawn Ridgell Bowling (Tony); four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Ridgell family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street,Nashville, NC 27856.