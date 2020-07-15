1/
GARY CLIFFORD CHAPMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHAPMAN,
GARY CLIFFORD
Aug.9, 1949- July 11, 2020
Gary C. Chapman aka 'Bud' passed away Saturday evening, July 11th at his residence in Silver Springs, Florida. Gary was the son the late Clifford R. Chapman and Carol Rita Stapleton of Coal Grove, Ohio. Gary was very proud of the fact that he was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a cryptanalyst. Gary was a life-time member and past Grandmaster of the Proctorville, Ohio Masonic Lodge 550. Gary was blessed with a second family where he worked for five years at the Silver Springs Walmart. Gary's proudest achievement was his marriage of 36 yrs. to his surviving wife, Connie Ann Kling. Gary was also survived by 6 children, 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, gentle disposition, his kindness to others and the love he had for his family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved