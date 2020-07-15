CHAPMAN,

GARY CLIFFORD

Aug.9, 1949- July 11, 2020

Gary C. Chapman aka 'Bud' passed away Saturday evening, July 11th at his residence in Silver Springs, Florida. Gary was the son the late Clifford R. Chapman and Carol Rita Stapleton of Coal Grove, Ohio. Gary was very proud of the fact that he was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a cryptanalyst. Gary was a life-time member and past Grandmaster of the Proctorville, Ohio Masonic Lodge 550. Gary was blessed with a second family where he worked for five years at the Silver Springs Walmart. Gary's proudest achievement was his marriage of 36 yrs. to his surviving wife, Connie Ann Kling. Gary was also survived by 6 children, 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, gentle disposition, his kindness to others and the love he had for his family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store