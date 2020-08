Or Copy this URL to Share

HANAUER, GARY GLENN

Fort McCoy - Gary Glenn Hanauer, 65, passed away on July 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fl. He was born on March 29, 1955, to Milton E. Hanauer, Sr. and Martha H. Hanauer, in Ocala, Florida.

He is survived by his brothers, Richard Hanauer and Milton Hanauer, Jr.

Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



