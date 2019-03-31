Home

Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
8:00 AM
All Saints Church
Sunrise, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Ocala Fire Museum
GARY J. BASHAM SR.


BASHAM SR., GARY J.
Gary J. Basham, Sr. 69, of Ocala, FL and retired Sunrise, FL Firefighter was called home on March 22, 2019. He was born on April 1, 1949 in Terre Haute, IN to James and Maxine Basham. He was one of five siblings.
Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Jane Basham of 36 years; son, Gary (Caren) Basham; daughter, Julie Harper (fiance, Brady Panarotti); step-son, David Hardie, his siblings; as well as five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The celebration of his life will be held on April 6, 2019 at 1:30 at the Ocala Fire Museum. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in his honor to the Florida Fallen Firefighter Fund.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
