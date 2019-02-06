|
|
HUTHMACHER,
GARY KELLER
Gary Keller Huthmacher, 83, of Orange County, New Jersey, died peacefully six minutes past midnight on the 2nd day of February, 2019.
A viewing will be held at Roberts Funeral home located at 6241 SW SR 200 on Thursday, February 7, 2019, between 1:00-3:00 pm. Immediately following will be a short service in his honor.
Gary served in the United States Navy from 1953-1955, aboard the USS Kenneth Whiting, out of San Diego, California. Upon completion of his tour, Gary entered the field of Insurance where he remained until retirement.
Gary, a masterful salesman for nearly 30 years, led the entire John Hancock Newark General Agency in total sales in 1962 and 1963 early in his career. Years later, Gary worked his way onto the Million Dollar Roundtable with another company for 17 consecutive years. With all of his successes in his professional career, Gary managed his greatest passion and success within the confines of the places he called home.
Those passions were his wife, Judy, of 49 years; his two sons, Jeff and Matt; and his daughters, Cindy and Nancy; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren only fueled that passion further down the road.
Gary Loved day-old newspapers, tattered books, luke warm coffee, and hot tea. Stock in yellow highlighters will surely fall, for he always had a batch nearby to highlight the pages he'd turn for hours on end. He taught his boys to throw a ball and his daughters to be fierce. As for his wife, Judy, she learned that it is possible to find the truest of love and succeeded magnificently showing her time and time again that she held the key to his heart. Rest easy, Huthmacher, you've quietly impacted more lives than you can imagine.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019