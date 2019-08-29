Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hadley-Brown & Paulk Funeral Home
127 NW 20th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
352-620-0573
Resources
More Obituaries for GARY COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY LANCE COOPER Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GARY LANCE COOPER Jr. Obituary
COOPER, JR., GARY LANCE
Ocala - Mr. Gary 'Soup' Cooper, Jr., age 41, transition on August 19, 2019 at Munroe Regional Medical Center. He was graduate of Forest High School (Class of 1996). Mr. Cooper was employed with Cone Distribution for eight years and currently self-employed as 'Soup' the Barber.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories, Latoya King; Children, Sheggarian, Shylyn, Shakeria, Sontee, Sameerah (Cooper) all of Ocala, FL; mother, Myrte Johnson Davis; father, Joseph Dennis, Sr., Gary Cooper, Sr.; sisters, Keah Spencer, Reshetta Cooper, Jayden Dennis; brothers, Jarvis Davis, Joseph Dennis, Jr., Reshae Cooper; grandparents, Cora McCants, Richard McCants, Carolyn Robinson, Eddie Lee Gorden; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Life celebration Mr. Gary 'Soup' Cooper, Jr,, will be held 11:00am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at House of God, Keith Dominion. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm. Family will receive friends from 5:30pm until 7:00pm at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 N.W. 20th Street, Ocala, FL 34475. (352) 620-0573. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley- Brown Funeral Home.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now