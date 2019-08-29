|
|
COOPER, JR., GARY LANCE
Ocala - Mr. Gary 'Soup' Cooper, Jr., age 41, transition on August 19, 2019 at Munroe Regional Medical Center. He was graduate of Forest High School (Class of 1996). Mr. Cooper was employed with Cone Distribution for eight years and currently self-employed as 'Soup' the Barber.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories, Latoya King; Children, Sheggarian, Shylyn, Shakeria, Sontee, Sameerah (Cooper) all of Ocala, FL; mother, Myrte Johnson Davis; father, Joseph Dennis, Sr., Gary Cooper, Sr.; sisters, Keah Spencer, Reshetta Cooper, Jayden Dennis; brothers, Jarvis Davis, Joseph Dennis, Jr., Reshae Cooper; grandparents, Cora McCants, Richard McCants, Carolyn Robinson, Eddie Lee Gorden; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Life celebration Mr. Gary 'Soup' Cooper, Jr,, will be held 11:00am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at House of God, Keith Dominion. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm. Family will receive friends from 5:30pm until 7:00pm at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 N.W. 20th Street, Ocala, FL 34475. (352) 620-0573. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley- Brown Funeral Home.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019