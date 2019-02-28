|
|
MILLER, SR., GARY LEE
Gary Lee Miller, Sr. 71, of Ocala, FL passed away February 21, 2019. Mr. Miller was born March 21, 1947 to the late Orval and Mary Miller in Connersville, IN, but had lived in the Ocala area since 1979 after moving there from Tampa, FL. He was of the Baptist faith, retired as a Supervisor from S.E.C.O Energy, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lynn Miller; his sons, Gary Miller, Jr. and Michael Miller (Kelley); his sisters, Ruby, Kathleen, Wanda, and Nancy; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and other extended family members.
Graveside funeral services for Mr. Miller will be held 11:00AM, Saturday March 2,2019 in the Butler Cemetery in Horseshoe Beach Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019