LAMBERT, GARY MCOLEN
Gary McOlen Lambert, born February 22, 1946 in Philippi, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020 at the age of 74 in Summerfield, Florida. Gary was twice married, first to Patricia (McDaniel) Nicholes in 1967 and second to Judith (Sam) Lambert in 1987.
He had one son by his first marriage, Richard Scott Lambert, and two step-children, Kathi (Jensen Reid) Emberley and Kurtis Jensen, all surviving. Gary is also survived by a half sister, Karen (Gulick) Wahl, and two half brothers, Joseph Gulick and Thomas Gulick, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
Gary was among the first graduating class from Philip Barbour High School in 1964, he was a Vietnam Veteran, and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 410 in Belington, West Virginia. He retired from United Airlines in 2001 after thirty-four years of employment.
As Gary requested, he will be cremated and his ashes will be spread at an undisclosed location.
To his family, friends, and acquaintances, he asked to be remembered as a 'regular nice guy' and wishes all a long and healthy life. As requested, in his final words, 'C'ya.'

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
