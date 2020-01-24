|
LYMAN, GARY W.
Mr. Gary William Lyman, of Ocala, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Legacy Hospice House. A native of Montpelier, VT, he and his wife moved to Marion County in 2002, coming here from Rouses Point, New York. They first lived in Rainbow Springs, and later moved to On Top of the World. Gary retired from Wyeth Ayerst Pharmaceuticals, where he spent his entire career there as a chemist. His retirement days were spent enjoying his favorite hobby playing golf.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy; his two daughters, Kristen Lyman and Michelle Ryan; and his two granddaughters, Taylor and Sydney Ryan.
Gary's family will receive friends for a time of visiting and fellowship at Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, from 2-4 PM on Monday, January 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County. Condolences for the family can be left at
www.robertsofdunnellon.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020