Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
(352) 489-2429
Resources
More Obituaries for GARY LYMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARY W. LYMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GARY W. LYMAN Obituary
LYMAN, GARY W.
Mr. Gary William Lyman, of Ocala, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Legacy Hospice House. A native of Montpelier, VT, he and his wife moved to Marion County in 2002, coming here from Rouses Point, New York. They first lived in Rainbow Springs, and later moved to On Top of the World. Gary retired from Wyeth Ayerst Pharmaceuticals, where he spent his entire career there as a chemist. His retirement days were spent enjoying his favorite hobby playing golf.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy; his two daughters, Kristen Lyman and Michelle Ryan; and his two granddaughters, Taylor and Sydney Ryan.
Gary's family will receive friends for a time of visiting and fellowship at Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, from 2-4 PM on Monday, January 27, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County. Condolences for the family can be left at
www.robertsofdunnellon.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -