SHASHY, GAYLE HELMS
On February 22, 2019, Gayle Helms Shashy passed peacefully surrounded by her family at 81 years old.
She leaves behind her three beloved daughters, Leslie Shashy McClaugherty, Terry Shashy Towles, Kimberly Shashy; and five wonderful grandchildren, whom she adored, Carter McClaugherty, Addison McClaugherty, Mackenzie Towles Whitney, Grant Towles and Jude Shashy Donovan.
For 49 years Gayle was happily married to Richard 'Dick' Shashy. A native of McIntosh Florida, she moved to Ocala where they made their home and raised their daughters. Gayle's love and concern for others was evidenced by her life-long career as a Registered Nurse. Serving others was a passion of hers. She had a kind heart and gave her time and counsel to anyone in need. She spent many hours volunteering her time in both Ocala, FL and Maggie Valley, NC, where she and Dick retired to their cherished mountain home. Following Dick's passing Gayle was fortunate to find a wonderful companion for the last seven years of her life, Will Martin.
Gayle was an avid gardener and true lover of birds, hummingbirds in particular. Gayle enjoyed many days watching birds, taking in the beauty of the mountains, or was often knee deep in her garden making the world a little bit more beautiful.
All who knew Gayle loved her. She will be sadly missed. A woman of deep faith and a devout Catholic, her church home was at St. Margaret's Catholic Church.
A mass celebrating her life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11 am, at St. Margaret's Catholic Church, 37 Murphy Drive, Maggie Valley, NC 28751.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019