DUFOUR, GENE PAUL

Gene Paul Dufour, 54, passed away May 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Gene was raised in West Greenwich, RI and later settled in Ocala, FL.

Gene loved spending time with his daughter, cooking, fishing, and watching Red Sox and Patriot games. Gene lived life to the fullest and was always quick with a joke and a laugh. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Gene is survived by his daughter Brianna Dufour and son-in-law Anthony Coppola; mother Nancy Emback; sisters Robin Healey, Rev. Karen Gordon, Melissa Dufour, and Danielle Stone; and his brother, Edward Dufour, Jr. He was preceded in death by father, Edward Dufour, Sr. and step-father, Arthur Emback.



