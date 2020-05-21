DUFOUR, GENE PAUL

Gene Paul Dufour, 54, passed away May 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Gene was raised in West Greenwich, RI and later settled in Ocala, FL.

Gene loved spending time with his daughter, cooking, fishing, and watching Red Sox and Patriot games. Gene lived life to the fullest and was always quick with a joke and a laugh. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Gene is survived by his daughter, Brianna Dufour and son-in-law, Anthony Coppola; mother, Nancy Emback; sisters, Robin Healey, Rev. Karen Gordon, Melissa Dufour, and Danielle Stone; and his brother, Edward Dufour, Jr.

He was preceded in death by father, Edward Dufour, Sr.; and step-father, Arthur Emback.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Crones' Cradle Conserve Foundation in Citra, FL. Crones' Cradle Conserve Foundation is located at 6411 NE 217th Place, Citra FL 32113. Travel North or South on US Highway 301 to Citra and Crones' Cradle Conserve Foundation is located 6.4 East of Citra on Highway 318.

*Please note: GPS is not reliable for this address.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store