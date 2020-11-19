Geneva Ann Smith Vining

Belleview - Geneva Ann Smith Vining was born November 18, 1935 in Providence, Florida. She was a former resident of Lake City and a longtime resident of Silver Springs, Florida before recently moving to Belleview. Geneva passed away on her 85th birthday in her Belleview home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Kie Vining, parents, John F. and Aridel Smith, stepmother, Dolly Smith, siblings, Morris, Felton, Gariel, Robert, Cecil, Iris Smith, and Nancy Kennedy. She is survived by her children, Drs. John (Su) Vining, Ron Vining, Robin (Lewis) Clinton, Rev. Don (Kay) Vining and Rhonda Hayden, 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister in law, Lucille Copeland, brothers in law, John Colson, Jim (Jean) Vining, and Frank Vining, along with a host of nieces and nephews and wonderful friends.

Geneva was a retired Marion County School bus driver, who cared deeply for the students she transported. She maintained contact with some of them up until her death. She was a former member of Ocala Church of God and current member of New Identity Community Church. She faithfully attended and enjoyed greeting members and guests. Her compassionate spirit will be missed by all who were impacted by her prayers and encouragement. Geneva loved bluegrass music, family get togethers and hearing others testify of God's faithfulness. Her life had no greater priority than her family and her faith.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Forest Lawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at New Identity Community Church on Sunday, Nov. 22. The church is located at 9706 US-441, Belleview, FL. The funeral and graveside services are being conducted by Rev. Don Vining, Dr. John Vining, Delbert Smith and Rev. Jonathan Parker. The viewing and visitation begins at 10 am, followed by the service at 11 am. Interment will be held immediately following the funeral at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens located at 5740 S. Pine Ave in Ocala, FL.



