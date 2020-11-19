1/1
Geneva Ann Smith Vining
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geneva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geneva Ann Smith Vining
Belleview - Geneva Ann Smith Vining was born November 18, 1935 in Providence, Florida. She was a former resident of Lake City and a longtime resident of Silver Springs, Florida before recently moving to Belleview. Geneva passed away on her 85th birthday in her Belleview home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Kie Vining, parents, John F. and Aridel Smith, stepmother, Dolly Smith, siblings, Morris, Felton, Gariel, Robert, Cecil, Iris Smith, and Nancy Kennedy. She is survived by her children, Drs. John (Su) Vining, Ron Vining, Robin (Lewis) Clinton, Rev. Don (Kay) Vining and Rhonda Hayden, 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister in law, Lucille Copeland, brothers in law, John Colson, Jim (Jean) Vining, and Frank Vining, along with a host of nieces and nephews and wonderful friends.
Geneva was a retired Marion County School bus driver, who cared deeply for the students she transported. She maintained contact with some of them up until her death. She was a former member of Ocala Church of God and current member of New Identity Community Church. She faithfully attended and enjoyed greeting members and guests. Her compassionate spirit will be missed by all who were impacted by her prayers and encouragement. Geneva loved bluegrass music, family get togethers and hearing others testify of God's faithfulness. Her life had no greater priority than her family and her faith.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Forest Lawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at New Identity Community Church on Sunday, Nov. 22. The church is located at 9706 US-441, Belleview, FL. The funeral and graveside services are being conducted by Rev. Don Vining, Dr. John Vining, Delbert Smith and Rev. Jonathan Parker. The viewing and visitation begins at 10 am, followed by the service at 11 am. Interment will be held immediately following the funeral at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens located at 5740 S. Pine Ave in Ocala, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Viewing
10:00 AM
New Identity Community Church
Send Flowers
NOV
22
Service
11:00 AM
New Identity Community Church
Send Flowers
NOV
22
Interment
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
5740 South Pine Ave
Ocala, FL 34480
3526228181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved