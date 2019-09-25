Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home
171 Elm St
Cobleskill, NY 12043
(518) 234-3549
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home
171 Elm St
Cobleskill, NY 12043
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
138 Washington Ave.
Cobleskill., NJ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Keyserkill Cemetery
Middleburgh, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Darcy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve Bright Darcy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve Bright Darcy Obituary
DARCY,
GENEVIEVE BRIGHT
Cobleskill- Genevieve Bright Darcy, 96, of Cobleskill, NY, gained eternal life on September 20, 2019. She was born in Jersey City, NJ, on August 30, 1923, the daughter of Henry and Irene Tivers Bright. She graduated from St. Michael's Monastery in Union City, NJ and Jersey City Medical Center School of Nursing where she was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corp. In 1945, she became licensed as a Registered Nurse and was a Public Health Nurse in Jersey City. She spent many summers at Fire Island and West Island and developed a love of art and painting.
She attended Seton Hall, Jersey City campus and there met WWII Army Veteran, Joseph J. Darcy. They married September 4, 1946 and lived in Jersey City, Dumont, and Hillsdale, NJ before relocating to their summer home in Broome Center, NY. They subsequently lived in Cobleskill, NY and Dunnellon, FL. Joseph died in 1995.
Always an avid learner, she attended St. Alphonsus College in Woodcliff Lake, NJ and took many training courses, including one of the first offered for Cardiac Care. She was a maternity nurse for over forty years working at Holy Name Hospital, Teaneck, NJ, Riverdell Hospital, Oradell, NJ, and retired from Greene County Memorial Hospital, Catskill, NY in 1982 as a nursing supervisor. She was well known for her calming bedside manner, her sense of humor and was gracious and loving to all. She was also known for her beautiful Hawaiian muu-muus.
She was active in the community and a member and President of VFW Bright-Burrows Post in Jersey City, President of Catholic Charities of Schoharie County, Town of Broome Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Rainbow Lakes Art Association in Dunnellon, FL., and Retired Nurses Association of FL. She was a communicant of several Roman Catholic churches, most recently St. Vincent de Paul of Cobleskill, NY. She was an accomplished artist known for her beautiful watercolors and pastels and donated many of her works for charity fundraising.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by an infant daughter, Renée Marie Darcy; her dear friend, companion and fellow artist, Richard Hiller of Dunnellon, FL; and her brothers, Capt. Thomas G. Bright, killed in action at the WWII Battle of the Bulge, and Henry Bright of Teaneck, NJ.
She is survived by six children, Jon (Regina) Darcy, Lt. Cdr. Thomas Darcy, USN, Ret., Brian Darcy, Joanne (James) Darcy Crum, Philip Darcy, Eileen (Dr. Robert) Novicki; and daughter-in law, Laura Darcy; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Carolyn Darcy (Andrew, Lauren, Colin), Stephen and Karen Darcy (Victoria, Alexander), Janine and James O'Keeffe (Jasper), Darcy and Ryan Meadows (Joanna, Cecilia), Drs. Janel and Christopher Hunter (James, Thomas), Andrew Darcy, and Charles Novicki.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 6-8 pm at Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., in Cobleskill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 138 Washington Ave., Cobleskill. Burial will follow at Keyserkill Cemetery, in Middleburgh, NY. Memorials can be made to Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties; 489 W. Main St., Cobleskill, NY 12043. For further information and the provision for online condolences please visit www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home
Download Now