WILDER, GEORGE ALVIN
George A. Wilder, 93, of Ocala, FL was called home to his eternal rest on Friday, November 15, 2019. George was born in Hanover, NH to Robert and Helen Wilder. George served in the Army in WW II and then graduated from UMass. He worked for IBM as an Engineer for almost 40 years while living in Poughkeepsie, NY. He moved to Ocala, FL when he retired.
His wife, Jacquelyn Wilder, predeceased him this January, and they were married 66 years. Survivors include children, Robert Wilder of Delaware, David Wilder of Massachusetts, and Claudia Wilder of Ocala; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1:00pm to 2:00pm at Abiding Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 777 SE 58th Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. Funeral service will begin at 2:00pm immediately following the visitation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hiers-baxley.com while flowers can be sent to Hiers-Baxley Funeral home 9695 SW 110th St. Ocala, FL 34481 (352) 873-4114. Burial will be private at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Memorials can be made to Abiding Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements are in the care of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services TimberRidge, Ocala, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019