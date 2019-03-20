|
BRADY, JR., GEORGE
BERNARD AUGUSTUS
George Bernard Augustus Brady, Jr., 79, of Anthony, FL, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 14, 2019. George was born May 14, 1939 in Newport News, Virginia to the late George Bernard (Bernie) Augustus Brady, Sr. and Minnie Block Brady.
George is survived by his wife of 57 years, Millie Brady; son, Butch (Karen) Brady, Treasure Island, FL; daughter, Kelly (John) Everett, Ocala, FL; sister, Patricia (Frank) Fleming, San Diego, CA; niece, Shannon (Landon) Barnhardt, San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Bryson Brady, Grace Brady and Garrett Brady, Ft. White, FL grandnephew, Daxton Barnhardt, San Diego, CA.
George was a born salesman and businessman. His career started at 12 years old with a paper route in Newport News, Virginia. In true George style, he increased the business from 20 customers to over 150 Customers in less than 6 months. By the age of 16, he was selling produce up and down the east coast of the United States. He had a short stint owning a Taste Freeze diner, but George found his true calling in the meat packing business. He worked for H. S. Camp and Sons Meat Packing in Oak, FL, for 25 years.
Following retirement from Camp's, he quickly established himself in as a successful real estate salesman with Bill Rodger's Realty, in Ocala, FL. Later in life, refusing to retire, George established a Jam and Jelly business 'just to have something to do.' George moved to Fellowship, FL in 1954. He graduated from Ocala High School in 1957 and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Florida in 1961. While attending the University of Florida, he was a member of the Block and Bridle club, livestock judging team and meats judging team. He met his wife, Millie, at Fellowship Baptist Church where they later married in 1962. They built their life together in Anthony, FL. George's greatest pleasures in life were his family and friends, spending time in North Carolina, negotiating a good deal, eating great seafood and telling stories.....'Right there now.'
George was known for his strong work ethic, contagious laugh, gift of gab and love of life. George was a member and later a supporter of Marion County 4-H Clubs. He coached the meats judging team for many years to state and national championships. He was known as 'Brady Boss' and greatly enjoyed working with the 4-H youth of Marion County. George's wife, family and friends would like to thank his sister, Patricia Fleming, for her gift of life. In 2000, Patricia donated her kidney to her brother. George enjoyed every minute of his life thereafter. George quickly declared himself the #1 patient of Dr. Melvin Seek and Robyn Brown, ARNP. The Brady family extends a special thank you to them for their exceptional care throughout the years. George Brady was a member of Oak Griner Baptist Church. He had an unwavering, steadfast relationship with the Lord. George Brady was a son, brother, husband, father, friend, coach and mentor. However, his favorite title was 'Pop Pop.' He loved his grandchildren and family beyond measure. His was a life well lived.
Funeral services (with visitation one hour prior) will be 2:00pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala. There will be a reception to follow graveside service at the Elks Club. Donations in place of flowers may be made to Oak Greiner's Baptist Church or Marion County 4H Foundation. Online Condolences may be expressed at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019