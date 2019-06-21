Home

George Lee "Papoose" Mccants

George Lee "Papoose" Mccants Obituary
MCCANTS,
GEORGE 'PAPOOSE' LEE
Ocala - George 'Papoose' Lee Mccants, 80, passed away June 7, 2019.
Life Celebration for Mr. McCants will be held on June 22, 2019, 11am at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 606 SW Broadway Street, Ocala, Florida 34475, Pastor Stanley Jacobs, Sr. will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the McCants' residence, 2351 SW 7th Street, Ocala, Florida at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 21 to June 22, 2019
