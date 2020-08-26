1/
George M. "Buddy" Merritt
MERRITT,
GEORGE M.'BUDDY'
George M. Merritt 'Buddy,' 70 passed away on August 20, 2020 at Legacy House, Ocala, after battling Covid and Pneumonia. George was born in Douglas, GA, and lived at ARC of Marion Cty, Ocala for 30+ years.
He is predeceased by his parents, George and Evelyn Merritt.
He is survived by his sisters, Marlene Mizell (Durham), Mary Ward (Hillman), Janet Cox (Joe), Julia Hayes (Mark); and many nieces and nephews.
George loved to laugh and loved Dinosaurs, Superman, and wearing his Sheriff's badge.
Final resting place will be Adamsville Baptist Church, Adamsville, Fla. to be held at a later date.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
