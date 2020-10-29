1/1
George Monroe Kelly
George Monroe Kelly
Inglis - George Monroe Kelly, 82, of Inglis, FL passed away on October 14, 2020, with his loving family by his side. George was born in Alton, IL on May 13, 1938. On July 23, 1959, George married the love of his life, Francis Glowczewski. George had always enjoyed everything outdoors; he was an expert hunter and fisherman with many trophies to show for his achievements. He also took pride in being a Free Mason. George loved spending time with his family and friends often taking them fishing and hunting. George was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all the people he helped, knew, and loved him.
George is survived by his 4 children, Keith, Kenny, Jo Ann, and Gene; 8 grandchildren: Carrie, Josh, Meagan, Kayla, Victoria, Dean, Angela and Jessica; 17 great-grandchildren; and brother, Mike Kelly.
He is preceded in death by his father, Sherman Kelly; mother, Clarice Brown; sister, JoAnn Kelly; and son, Shawn Kelly.
A memorial service will be held at Inglis Community Center, 137 Highway 40 W., Inglis, FL 34449, on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 1:00PM. Flowers can be sent to the community center for the service.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Florida Cremation Society - Ocala
708 SW 2nd Avenue
Ocala, FL 34471
352-694-3838
