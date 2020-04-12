|
ROBERTS, GEORGE
George Allen Roberts of Ocala, Florida went to be with the Father on April 8th, 2020 at the age of 96.
He was born in Huntington, WV of William Tilden Roberts and Ethel Shivel Roberts on March 22, 1924. George married the love of his life,
Annabelle Trout Roberts, on August 7, 1945 while serving in the US Navy from March 10, 1943 until December 24, 1945.
George graduated from Kentucky Christian College in 1950 and was ordained to the Christian Ministry in 1948. He ministered in churches throughout the Midwest until moving Ocala in 1976. He served a number of churches in Marion County in varying capacities: Central Christian Church, Dunnellon Christian Church, Belleview Christian Church, Southwest Christian Church and Christ's Church of Marion County. He attended and was a member of Central Church of Christ in recent years. During his ministry he served as President of Toronto Christian Seminary, Toronto, Canada from 1960 to 1965; served as President of the Wisconsin Evangelizing Association; served as Vice-President of the Florida Christian Convention; and was the President of the Rotary Club of Greenwood, IN
Pastor Roberts was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel in 1996 by the Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
George is survived by his two sons and their wives, Stephen and Marcia of Jacksonville, FL; and William and Karla of Knightstown, IN. He is also survived by four grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to either Community Hospice of Duval County or to the Central Church of Christ, Ocala, FL.
A celebration of the life of George A. Roberts will be held and announced at later date. Friends and family may sign our online guest book at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020