ST. GEORGE,
LILLIAN KENDER
Lillian Kender St. George, age 89, died on January 15, 2020 in Ocala, FL. Born in Bridgeport, CT, August 28, 1930 and formerly of Trumbull, CT, she moved to Florida in 1992.She was a retired teacher of 40 years having taught in public and private schools in New York and Connecticut, most recently at Notre Catholic High School in Fairfield CT. After retirement she tutored as a volunteer at Elementary Schools in Dunnellon and Ocala.
She served as Lector and Eucharistic Minister for 17 years at St. Theresa's Church in and recently as Lector at Queen of Peace Parish in Ocala, Florida.She was a twenty-year member of the American Rose Society who loved growing, tending and sharing her love of roses.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, William F. St. George, Jr.; her sister, Anna Frances DeAcutis formerly of Scottsdale, AZ; and brother, Ernest E. Kender Jr. of Fairfield, CT.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Marie l. St. George, of San Diego, CA; grandson, Aidan Garcia St. George of San Diego; stepson, William. F. St George Ill, of Canton, CT; stepdaughters, Karen R. St. George and Jeanne Sippin of Ocala, FL, and their children and grandchildren; her sister Rosemarie McAndrews of Trumbull, CT; and eleven nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held 8:30 AM, Monday, February 17, 2020, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW State Rd. 200, Ocala, FL. Memorial services will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Trumbull, CT at a time to be announced, officiated by Father Marcello and followed by inurnment in the Columbarium at Read Memorial Chapel, Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020