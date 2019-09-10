|
SMITH, GEORGIA
Georgia Smith, 73, born December 27, 1945 in Atlanta, GA passed away September 3, 2019 at Brookdale Memory Care facility from a long battle with dementia in the company of her son, John Smith. Her story began on December 27, 1945 in Atlanta, GA. She was the oldest child of Edward and Inez Long. After high school, she married her dearest love, John Sydney Smith, Jr. and started their family together in Marietta, GA. In 1976, they moved to Ocala, FL where they continued to raise their two boys. Georgia worked as an accounts payables clerk at Grimes Aerospace until she retired. Although she loved feeding birds, her passion could be found in her family. Whatever she did she wanted it to be with family and this is how she will be best remembered.
Georgia is preceded in death by her husband, John Sydney Smith, Jr.; father, Edward E. Long, Sr.; and her youngest son, James Travis Smith.
She is survived by her mother, Inez Long; brother, Edward E. Long, Jr. both of Marietta, GA; oldest son, John (Emily) Smith of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren; great grandchild; and nieces.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Heirs-Baxley Funereal Home on Silver Springs Blvd with services starting at 1:00pm, reception following.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019