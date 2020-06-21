SZOST, GEORGIANNA (OACHIE/OACH)
Dunnellon- On June 17, 2020 at 9:10am, Georgianna (Oachie/Oach) Szost passed away to go be with her husband of 53 years, Tony who passed in 2017. She was born in Bridgeport, CT on February 12, 1943 to Francis & Margaret Beaudin. Oachie & Tony moved to Dunnellon, FL in 1976 and have been great contributors to the community ever since. Oachie was known for her passion with local community theater inspiring her children to follow in the same footsteps. Dunnellon-ites would know her from first serving at the original Ye Olde Sub & Pizza Pub while continuing on to becoming an insurance agent for her friend Andy at Fero & Sons Insurance and then moving to Sheffield Insurance where she eventually retired. Through the years, she loved spending time in Daytona Beach with her family and friends. Oachie & Tony also enjoyed cruising together in retirement. She believed in the power and goodness of family and nobody could say she ever had an enemy. She always brought out the best in people with her positive attitude and beautiful smile.
She was preceded in her passing by her loving husband Anthony (Tony) Szost and Parents Francis & Margaret Beaudin as well as her sister Evelyn Helfinstine. She is survived by her son Rick Szost, Daughter Bonnie Litterine, son in law Rich Litterine, her sister Fran Wren, and brother Bill Beaudin. This also includes three grandchildren that she loved, Richie & Anthony Litterine, and LeAnn Szost. She will also be greatly missed by her kitten 'Moo'. Funeral Mass will be at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Dunnellon, FL on Tuesday 06/23/20 at 11:00am. Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.