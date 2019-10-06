Home

MITCHELL, JR.,
GERALD 'JERRY' C., 54
Gerald 'Jerry' C. Mitchell, Jr., 54, went peacefully to the Lord on September 26, 2019 at the Villages Hospital in Lady Lake after a brief illness.
Jerry was born May 22, 1965 in Miami, FL to Natalie E. Baker and Gerald C. Mitchell. He was a graduate of St. Aug High School and resided in St. Augustine until 2008 moving to Summerfield, FL.
He's survived by his son, Jason (Becca) Mitchell, of Ft. Myers, FL; father, Gerald C. Mitchell; niece Shannon (Josh) Miller and their children, Aiden, Miranda, and Elijah, Clarksville, TN; Aunt Sharon and her family, NM. He has also left behind his best friend and stepfather, Thomas Wells, St. Aug; caretaker, Daphne Barkwell; many friends; and several cousins.
Jerry was intelligent, loved playing the drums, and capable with electronics. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time outdoors.
Jerry joins his family that predeceased him including his mom, Natalie E. Baker, his
sister Cheryl Mitchell, her infant daughter Shawna Russo, maternal and paternal grandparents, and his Uncle George Soplata.
A private service in St. Augustine is planned. His ashes will be scattered at sea with mom, Cheryl & Shawna.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
