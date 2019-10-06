Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
Gerald Dennis (Jerry) Kohler

Gerald Dennis (Jerry) Kohler Obituary
KOHLER,
GERALD DENNIS (JERRY)
Gerald Dennis Kohler (Jerry), 85, passed from this life on August 29, 2019. Jerry was born to Lawrence and Lillian Kohler on May 19, 1934 in the Bronx, NY. Jerry grew up in New Jersey and remained there until he enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 20. He was an educator for 30+ years, he ended his career on a Child Study Team for the Brick Twp. Board of Education. He worked as a Learning Disabilities Consultant, testing children for various learning disabilities and recommending the most beneficial programs and services for them. He also was camp counselor for handicapped children. Jerry and his wife, Irene, relocated to Ocala, Florida in 2004. He enjoyed traveling and he actually visited all 50 states, some multiple times. Jerry and Irene also traveled to Europe together and visited numerous countries abroad.
Jerry was pre-deceased by his daughter, Maryellen Kohler; and his brother, Charles Kohler.
He will be forever remembered by his wife of 39 years, Irene; daughters, Katherine Orlando (Anthony) of Bloomfield, NJ, Dawn Giovanetti (John) of Jackson, NJ, and Kimberly Benigno (John) of Jacksonville, FL. He also leaves four granddaughters, Kara, Lisa, Jenna and Sienna; and a grandson, Jason; a brother, Lawrence Kohler of NJ and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial will be held at 10:30am on November 8, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Candler. Jerry's ashes will then be transported to NJ where a second memorial will be held, followed by interment, with military honors at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. Arrangements were under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
