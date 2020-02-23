Home

Gerald E. "Jerry" Conklin

Gerald E. 'Jerry' Conklin, 77, of Ocala passed away February 16, 2020. Born in Johnson City, NY, he came to this area in 1981 from Cortland, NY. He was a retired warehouse supervisor, United Methodist by faith and enjoyed bowling, golf and was an avid NASCAR fan.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; daughter, Lisa Renee Dexter (Dana) of McLean, NY; sisters, June Lee of Ocala and Cora Jean Osbourne of Cortland, NY; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Conklin; four brothers; and three sisters.
Services will be held in NY at a later date. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers, Ocala 236-7813.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
