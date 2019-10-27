|
|
O'HEARN, GERALD H.
Gerald H. O'Hearn, 91, passed away peacefully in his Dunnellon home on October 15, 2019.
He has joined his wife of 52 years, Grace, in rest.
Gerald is father to six children, Patty (Mike), Jerry (Rosie), Linda (Warren), Debbie (Barry), Carolyn (Steve) and Robin (Daniel). He also leaves a legacy of 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Gerald fell in love with Florida and moved his family there more than 50 years ago. His preference for small-town life over the bustle of the city eventually brought him and Grace to Dunnellon. He will be long-remembered for his dedication to family, church and support of his community.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala FL 34478-4860 or call (352-291-5143).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019