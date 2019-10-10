Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Joy Evangelical Lutheran Church
7045 S.W. 83rd Place
Ocala, FL
GERALD LOUIS SPITZACK

GERALD LOUIS SPITZACK Obituary
SPITZACK, GERALD LOUIS
Gerald Louis Spitzack, 89, of Ocala passed away on Saturday October 5, 2019. Gerald was a native is Faribault, Minnesota, and moved to the Ocala area in 1990. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He pursued many interests in his professional life, even after retirement.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ruby (Jones) Spitzack; and son, David.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Marian Spitzack of Ocala; his daughters and sons-in-law, Katharine (Randy) White, Carole (Jorge) Daruna, and Nancy (Peter Blackwell) Spitzack; grandchildren, Nick and Greta; and great grandchildren, David and Maddie.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Joy Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7045 S.W. 83rd Place, Ocala, Florida 34476, on Friday, October 11, 2019 beginning at noon. Pastor Arthur Wuertz will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Joy Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
