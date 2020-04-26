Home

GERALD MCFADDEN Sr.

GERALD MCFADDEN Sr. Obituary
MCFADDEN SR, GERALD
Gerald McFadden Sr., age 76, of Ocala passed away April 18th, 2020 at home.
He was born on February 24, 1944 in Cleveland, OH a son to the late Earl and Beverly (Wise) McFadden.
He was proceeded in death by his wife of 49 years Gail and son Scott.
He was loved by his family dearly and will be missed by his sons, Gerald ( Michele ) McFadden Jr. of Melbourne, FL., Jeffrey McFadden of Ocala, daughters Beverly Ganoe of Ocala, Kelly ( Timothy Sr. ) Jacobson of Ocala, sisters, Florence Fratena of Wickliffe, OH., Kathleen ( John ) of Belleview FL., sister in law Sandra McFadden of Sierra Vista, AZ., 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
