GERALD "JERRY" SAUNIER
1932 - 2020
SAUNIER,
GERALD 'JERRY'
Anthony - Gerald 'Jerry' Saunier, 88, passed away on May 2, 2020, at Emory Bennett VA Home in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was born on April 4, 1932, in Providence, Rhode Island to Nelson and Loretta Saunier. Jerry was a USMC Veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a lifetime horseman, previously from Warrenton, Virginia.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ruth Saunier; son, Gerald 'Skip' Saunier; daughters, Bonnie Chaney, Lynn Trosset; and brother, Ronald Saunier.
Jerry will be laid to rest in Geneva, Florida at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
