SAUNIER,

GERALD 'JERRY'

Anthony - Gerald 'Jerry' Saunier, 88, passed away on May 2, 2020, at Emory Bennett VA Home in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was born on April 4, 1932, in Providence, Rhode Island to Nelson and Loretta Saunier. Jerry was a USMC Veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a lifetime horseman, previously from Warrenton, Virginia.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ruth Saunier; son, Gerald 'Skip' Saunier; daughters, Bonnie Chaney, Lynn Trosset; and brother, Ronald Saunier.

Jerry will be laid to rest in Geneva, Florida at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



