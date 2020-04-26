Home

GERALDINE DEANE

GERALDINE DEANE Obituary
DEANE, GERALDINE
Fairport: At age 85, Geraldine passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY. She was born in Canandaigua, NY to the late John and Clela Powers.
Gerry was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Jackie C. Deane.
She is survived by cousin, William (Mary Jo) Ingraham; godchild, Jeffrey Ingraham; nieces, Patricia and William Quagliata (Billy and Michelle), Suzanne and Denny Trask (Todd/Jennifer and Benjamin), Kathleen and Dale VanNort (April and Ricky), Laurie Lunn Stevens (Ryann), Roxanne and Paul Hayes (Erin, Zoe, Hannah, Joanna); nephews, Todd (Jennifer) Trask, Deane Park, Timothy Park, Kevin and Karen Lunn (Jennifer and Ashley) Ethan and June Deane (Seth and Hannah); friends, Tony Wildy, Pat Millner and many other wonderful friends.
Geraldine was a graduate of SUNY Geneseo. She went on to work as a teacher in Penfield, NY at Indian Landing for over 30 years. Gerry was always on the go, ready to join friends for golf, cards, mahjong, stitching, gardening, or lunch. She enjoyed travel, jazz music, attending plays, and visiting museums. She never made it past an ice cream stand!
A Memorial Mass will be held for Gerry at St. John of Rochester in Fairport, NY followed by her interment at St. Rose Cemetery in Lima, NY and will be announced at a later date. To share a memory or a condolence, please visit: www.doughertyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
