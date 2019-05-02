Home

GEROD RAWLS Jr. Obituary
RAWLS, JR., GEROD
Mr. Gerod Rawls, Jr., 25, a resident of Dunnellon, Florida passed away on April 20, 2019.
Mr. Rawls Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 1pm. at Liberty Chapel BC, 13235 NW Hwy. 225, Fairfield, Florida. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation Hours will be held on Friday from 5-7pm at Liberty Chapel BC. Services are under the Professional Care of Carnegie Funeral Home, 217 SE 4th Ave, Chiefland, Florida. (352)493-1857
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 2 to May 3, 2019
