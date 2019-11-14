|
|
YOUNG,
GEROLD WAYNE (GARY)
Gerold Wayne (Gary) Young, 77, of Ocala, FL was born on January 15, 1942 and passed away November 10, 2019 after a brief illness with his best friend, his wife of 37 years, Michele and his beloved animals by his side. Gary Proudly served in the US Marine Corps from 1960 to 1964 and was a life member of the Marine Corps League. He loved photography, fishing, hunting and most of all his home and pets.
He is survived by his wife, Michele; sister, Mary Kay Huffman; nephew, Mark Lawson; niece, Laurie Marleau; and his dogs, Buck and Boo.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Humane Society of Marion County. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala 236-5884.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019